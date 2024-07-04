Qatar Career Development Centre, Retaj Group sign MoU to empower youth, workforce

Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Retaj Group to establish a framework for collaboration in training and empowering students, youth, and professionals across Qatar.Abdulla A al-Mansoori, director of QCDC, and Sheikh Naif bin Eid al-Thani, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Retaj Group, were the signatories.The agreement outlines the co-operation between QCDC and Retaj Group to co-ordinate efforts in highlighting diverse and important career paths and opportunities in the real- estate, hospitality, and tourism sectors. It also includes providing continuous career guidance and development support and services.Al-Mansoori emphasised the role of leading institutions in the private sector in establishing career culture in the country. "The signing of this MoU reaffirms the joint commitment of QCDC and Retaj Group to provide the best training and educational opportunities for our youth."Sheikh Naif noted : "Through this agreement, Retaj Group aims to enhance its CSR role and play a more significant part in training students through practical programmes across our various sectors, including hospitality and real estate."Under the MoU, QCDC and Retaj Group will provide job shadowing opportunities for students and youth enrolled in QCDC’s "Little Employee" and "My Career - My Future" programmes.This will provide participants with the opportunity to explore, and experience, career paths in real estate, tourism, and hospitality, enabling them to acquire the knowledge and skills needed to pursue these careers.QCDC also will provide comprehensive access to the "Al-Dileela" career advising programme.