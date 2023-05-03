Doha - HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday at its seat at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First: The Cabinet approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (29) of 2006 on building control, and referred it to the Shura Council.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision of the Minister of Municipality amending some provisions of the executive regulations of Law No. (29) of 2006 on building control.

Second: The Cabinet approved the draft Qatar National Youth Policy.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth prepared the draft policy with the participation of a number of government and private agencies, and youth committees and centers.

Qatar National Youth Policy is in compliance with the vision of the wise leadership of the State of Qatar aimed at building the Qatari individual and enhancing the participation of future generations in the economic, social and political fields; and frames the leaderships endeavor towards a promising future for youth.

The policy also expresses the State's explicit commitment to youth issues, defining their needs and priorities. Its work program provides a basis for equitably distributing the necessary resources to meet these needs, according to a realistic approach of involving young people in decision-making processes in their countries through their active participation in the development and implementation of this policy.

Third: The Cabinet approved two draft decisions of the Minister of Commerce and Industry regrading:

1- Procedural rules and regulations for civil and commercial pleadings at the Civil and Commercial Court of Qatar Financial Center.

2- The procedural regulations of the Regulatory Tribunal of Qatar Financial Center.

Fourth: The Cabinet approved the following:

1- Draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Ministry of Labor of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan.

2- Draft agreement between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Poland for cooperation in the field of higher education and science.

Fifth: The Cabinet reviewed the proposal of the Shura Council on promoting national values and identity in the society, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

