Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, announced that the Chamber will implement Cabinet Decision No. 19 for the year 2024 from today.

The decision stipulates a reduction in fees for some services provided by the Chamber. The new fees will take effect on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

The Cabinet Decision was ratified by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim expressed his confidence that the reduction in the Chamber’s fees will help alleviate some of the financial burdens on Qatari companies, stimulate the establishment of new businesses, and encourage investment across various sectors.

According to the decision, the Chamber’s annual membership fees for shareholding companies, holding companies, and foreign companies involved in contracts with the state will be QR5,000, reflecting a 50% reduction.

