HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani and Bangladeshi Minister of Cultural Affairs signed Tuesday a cultural co-operation agreement between the two countries.

The signing came on the sidelines of the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World that Qatar hosted on Sept 25-26.

