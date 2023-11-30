Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that the Palestinian and Israeli sides have reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip for an additional one day (today, Thursday) under the same previous conditions - a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid - as part of the State of Qatar's joint mediation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that intensive efforts continue with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

