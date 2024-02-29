Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Amir's visit cemen...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar Amir's visit cements Qatar-France ties

Besides exploring ways to bolster bilateral ties, at the heart of the discussions between His Highness the Amir and French president Emmanuel Macron, was the Palestinian cause, reaffirming Qatar's unwavering commitment to addressing one of the most pressing issues in the region

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 29, 2024
QATARFRANCEDIPLOMACY
In a testament to the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between Qatar and France, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, concluded a highly successful state visit to France Wednesday. The visit, marked by significant diplomatic engagements and important agreements, has further solidified the robust bilateral relations between the two nations.
Besides exploring ways to bolster bilateral ties, at the heart of the discussions between His Highness the Amir and French president Emmanuel Macron, was the Palestinian cause, reaffirming Qatar's unwavering commitment to addressing one of the most pressing issues in the region. During his meeting with President Macron, His Highness the Amir emphasised the importance of concerted efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza and provide essential aid to the Palestinian people. This reaffirmation underscores Qatar's proactive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.
Furthermore, the state visit saw convergence of views between the two nations on fostering peace through mediation and advocating for a two-state solution to the Palestinian dispute. These policies not only reflect the shared values and aspirations of Qatar and France but also demonstrate their mutual dedication to advancing global peace and security.
Economic co-operation was another key highlight of the visit, with Qatar announcing a landmark investment of 10 billion Euros in France. This substantial investment underscores Qatar's confidence in the French economy and its commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment relations. The strengthening of the strategic economic partnership forged through this investment is poised to yield substantial benefits for both nations, opening new avenues for collaboration across various sectors.
During an official dinner banquet hosted by President Macron at the Elysee Palace, His Highness Sheikh Tamim was honoured with the Legion of Honor, a validation of his pivotal role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between Qatar and France. In return, His Highness the Amir presented President Macron with the Founder’s Sword, symbolising the unwavering partnership between the two countries.
The visit also provided an opportunity for high-level engagements with key French dignitaries, including meetings with the President of the French Senate and the President of the National Assembly. These meetings served to further deepen co-operation between Qatar and France across a spectrum of shared interests, from trade and investment to cultural exchange and parliamentary diplomacy.
At the end of His Highness the Amir’s state visit to France, the iron-clad freindship between Qatar and France stands stronger than ever. The successful outcome of the visit underscores the shared commitment of both nations to mutual prosperity, peace, and stability. Looking ahead, Qatar remains steadfast in its resolve to continue nurturing its multifaceted relationship with France, building upon the foundation of trust, respect, and co-operation established during this historic visit.
The visit has not only strengthened bilateral ties but has also reaffirmed both nations' shared commitment to global peace, prosperity, and co-operation. As they embark on a new chapter of collaboration, Qatar and France stand as beacons of friendship and solidarity in an ever-changing and turbulent world.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

CONFLICT

Israel strikes near Damascus, Syria-Lebanon border: monitor

Israel strikes near Damascus, Syria-Lebanon border: monitor
Israel strikes near Damascus, Syria-Lebanon border: monitor
CONFLICT

Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks

Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks
Medic says 50 killed as Israel fires on Gazans rushing to aid trucks
ECONOMY

Qatar is ‘a haven’ for startups, says local tech expert

Qatar is ‘a haven’ for startups, says local tech expert
Qatar is ‘a haven’ for startups, says local tech expert
AIRLINES

QNB Group launches new ‘QNB Qatar Airways’ co-branded Visa credit card

QNB Group launches new ‘QNB Qatar Airways’ co-branded Visa credit card
QNB Group launches new ‘QNB Qatar Airways’ co-branded Visa credit card
AIRLINES

Qatar Airways’ partner China Southern Airlines announces new route to Doha

Qatar Airways’ partner China Southern Airlines announces new route to Doha
Qatar Airways’ partner China Southern Airlines announces new route to Doha
INVESTMENT

Qatar a competitive hub for fund-to-fund programmes

Qatar a competitive hub for fund-to-fund programmes
Qatar a competitive hub for fund-to-fund programmes
INVESTMENT

Qatar to invest in France

Qatar to invest in France
Qatar to invest in France
EMPLOYMENT

Mideast has ‘highest percentage’ of new CEO appointments

Mideast has ‘highest percentage’ of new CEO appointments
Mideast has ‘highest percentage’ of new CEO appointments
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Ras El-Hekma deal to boost Egyptian pound to 45/$ by end-2024

2.

UAE sets $2,700 penalty for late corporate tax registration

3.

Jumeirah Group’s CEO Katerina Giannouka steps down after 15 months

4.

Airports are ‘single points of misery’, should rethink travel model - Dubai Airports CEO

5.

Egypt signs 7 green energy deals to unlock over $40bln of investments

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar, France enhance security co-operation

2

Indian minister holds talks with top Qatari officials to broaden bilateral partnership

3

Mexico seeks to expand relations with Qatar

4

Tunisia PM starts official visit to France, on Wednesday

5

Qatar's Amir grants French president the Founder’s Sword

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TECHNOLOGY

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships
VIDEO: UAE's top AI group G42 talks tech roadmap, Africa plans and US partnerships

LATEST VIDEO

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations

VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations
VIDEO: Dubai is ahead of global governments in setting out AI regulations

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Saudi ACWA Power FY 2023 net profit up 8%; to issue dividend, bonus

Saudi ACWA Power FY 2023 net profit up 8%; to issue dividend, bonus
Saudi ACWA Power FY 2023 net profit up 8%; to issue dividend, bonus
MEDIA

Saudi’s Al Arabia signs $142mln advertising contract with Dubai’s RTA

INVESTMENT

Morgan Stanley opens office in Abu Dhabi

TOURISM

Demand for superyachts doubles in Dubai as annual boat show drops anchor

LATEST NEWS
1

Iran launches imaging satellite from Russia

2

UK almost doubled health and care worker visas in 2023

3

Indonesia hopeful rice prices to fall as supply improves

4

At least 24 dead in migrant shipwreck off Senegal

5

Israel strikes near Damascus, Syria-Lebanon border: monitor

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds