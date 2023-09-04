Public tenders made up 88.4 per cent of the total number of tenders offered during the first half of this year, up from 81.6pc during the same period last year 2022.

Meanwhile, limited tenders dropped to 10.1pc of the total number of tenders, compared with 14.1pc during the same period last year.

The percentage of tenders offered through direct contracting also decreased, from 4.3pc in the first half of 2022 to reach 1.5pc this year, said Tender Board secretary general Jamal Abdulaziz Al Alawi.

He said that the board responded to 93.3pc of requests within 14 days or less despite the increase in the number of requests by 25pc.

He stressed the board’s commitment to adopt the best practices to enhance the standard of government tenders, auctions, procurement and sales and promote the values of integrity, transparency, justice and equal opportunities between suppliers and contractors.