A special tour for wedding planners and designers was organised by Exhibition World Bahrain in Sakhir to capitalise on the kingdom’s position as a leading wedding destination.Local, regional and international guests toured the new complex and were welcomed by general manager Dr Debbie Kristiansen and senior colleagues.They toured the Grand Hall and briefed the visitors about the facility’s flexible capabilities to host large wedding gatherings.“Exhibition World Bahrain’s Grand Hall offers the perfect venue to celebrate weddings and can be customised for a variety of requirements,” said its international exhibitions and events senior manager Anas Ateeq.

“The venue offers catering, personalised services, unforgettable experiences and so much more.”Bahrain has emerged as a prime wedding destination in the region, with surreal landscapes and attractive wedding venues combining various elements of the country: island, desert, heritage and beach.The GDN reported in January that 14 weddings had been planned for the first quarter of this year with more to come.The marriages have involved families from countries such as India, Pakistan, China, Australia, the US, the UK, Canada, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan and Lebanon.

The kingdom hosted more than 54 weddings between 2017 and 2022, attracting around 20,000 guests from around the world with an average of 370 people attending each event.The family gatherings have contributed millions of dinars directly to the national economy, despite Covid-19 putting the brakes on 10 planned nuptials during the pandemic period.

