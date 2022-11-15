The great-grand daughter of renowned jeweller Jacques Cartier will participate in the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition this month.

Exactly 110 years after her great-grandfather’s historic visit to Bahrain in 1912, Francesca Cartier Brickell is coming to Bahrain to take part in the international event.

She will be hosted by the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (Danat) at their pavilion, where she will sign her book The Cartiers, which narrates the history of her family.

Ms Cartier Brickell will give a lecture on Jacque Cartier’s connections to Bahrain and the Gulf and significant events in his life as well as visit Muharraq to learn about pearl diving and the changes the field of pearl extraction and trade has undergone.

“We want to invest this unprecedented visit by regionally and globally introducing the services provided by Danat Laboratory in the field of testing pearls, jewellery and precious stones,” Danat chief executive Noora Jamsheer said.

Ms Cartier Brickell will sign her book in the Danat pavilion at the Jewellery Arabia Exhibition on November 22 – the first day of the exhibition – from 6pm till 7pm.

