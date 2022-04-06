A top minister has refuted claims that the country’s virtual education system during the Covid-19 pandemic was an abject failure.

Education Minister Dr Majid Al Nuaimi vociferously hit back at critics, amidst calls for his resignation yesterday, asserting that educationalists in Bahrain had worked round the clock during the last two years to provide the best tutoring for students.

“Teachers were working tirelessly all day and night, even sacrificing their sleep, as they did not want students’ education to be affected during the unprecedented circumstances,” he said.

“Your efforts are appreciated as we have overcome the dark period.”

Responding to claims of failure by MP Abdulla Al Dossary, he said, “I apologise to each and everyone in the profession if I have let you down, as he claims.

“May be he did not mean it, but let me ask: If 68,000 people visited the educational portal during the pandemic, is it an indication of failure?”

Senior MP Yousif Zainal had earlier called on Dr Al Nuaimi to resign and pave way for youngsters to take charge of the department.

Dr Al Nuaimi has been Education Minister since 2004 after serving earlier as Bahrain University president.

“We hope fresh faces with new ideas would come in to take education to newer heights,” said Mr Zainal. “The minister needs to be courageous and put in his papers while enabling a new team to take up responsibility.”

Dr Al Nuaimi appeared in Parliament yesterday to respond to five questions, including the number of kindergartens and nurseries in Bahrain, progress of the King Hamad Future Schools Project and new schools planned for Hidd.

Members were also notified about a reply on non-oil revenues by Deputy Premier Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

Parliament Speaker Fouzia Zainal notified MPs about referring three legislations presented by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the relevant committees for review.

They are:

* Amendments to the 1976 BDF and Public Security Wages and Pensions Law to bring all pension-related laws on similar lines to what was approved last week.

*Amendments to the 2006 Insurance Against Unemployment Law which would see Bahrain’s Unemployment Fund scrutinised by Parliament and the Shura Council.

* Plans to the join the International Dates Council.

Ms Zainal also read out a statement on the International Conscience Day which was marked yesterday.

