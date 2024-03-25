Industry, healthcare, agri-tech and renewable energy sectors have been identified as promising for business co-operation between Bahrain and South Korea.

This follows a meeting between Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass and Korean Ambassador Dr Heonsang Koo at the chamber’s headquarters yesterday.

Mr Nass commended the strong ties between Bahrain and Korea, highlighting the robust $399m bilateral trade in 2023 and emphasised the importance of exchanging visits to explore new avenues for investment.

Mr Koo praised Bahrain’s economic growth across all sectors, and expressed his keenness to strengthen co-operation to foster economic development between both countries.

Also present at the meeting were Bahrain Chamber second vice-chairman Mohamed Alkooheji, vice-treasurer Waleed Kanoo, executive committee member Basim Al Saie and board member Yaqoob Alawadhi.