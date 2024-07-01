Manama - Sameer Abdullah Nass, Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), met with Dr. Thomas Jørgensen, Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of the European Union (EU) Trade and Economic Affairs Department for Bahrain, residing in Saudi Arabia.

Chairman Nass emphasised the strength of the strategic partnership between Bahrain and the European Union countries, which is based on deep and ongoing bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Nass highlighted the importance of enhancing Bahraini-European economic relations by fostering cooperation among business owners, institutions, and companies. He expressed support for the establishment of the European Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain and committed to expediting the membership process for European companies.

Meanwhile, Khalid Mohammed Najibi, First Vice Chairman of BCCI, pointed out the benefits of leveraging Saudi Arabia’s experience in establishing the European Chamber of Commerce.

He noted that the chamber’s establishment in Bahrain aims to broaden the scope of cooperation between Bahrain and European countries, creating more effective partnerships within the private sector.

This initiative is expected to boost trade and investment exchanges, attract more foreign investments, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge across various fields.

For his part, Dr Thomas Jørgensen expressed his appreciation to the members of BCCI for their cooperation and efforts in enhancing bilateral trade. He expressed optimism about achieving the aspirations of Bahrain’s commercial sector, acknowledging the Chamber's pivotal role in developing joint investments and addressing challenges faced by investors.

On the goals behind establishing the European Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, Dr Jørgensen said it aims at bolstering economic, investment, and trade cooperation between European countries and Bahrain, and expanding this cooperation to other GCC countries.

