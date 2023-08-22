Four projects are under study to ease traffic movement and congestion in different parts of Bahrain.

Under the studies, certain roads will be turned into one-way streets, said Works Ministry roads projects and maintenance director Maha Hamada.

The list includes roads 5154, 4103 and 4101 in bloc 341 in Juffair, road 409 in bloc 904 in Riffa, roads 605, 602 and 643 in bloc 206 in Muharraq in addition to road 5309 in bloc 453 in Karbabad.

“Projects to change traffic directions represent quick solutions which have a big impact on easing congestions without allocating massive budgets,” said Ms Hamada.

She stressed the importance of such projects which contribute to providing parking spaces on road sides.

She stressed the ministry’s keenness on securing the approval of the municipal councils before carrying out the projects.

The traffic directorate is also an essential partner in ensuring the success of such projects, she added.

She said that the ministry is working to limit the internal areas, especially the centres that attract traffic, which require a study of the road network to improve the flow of traffic.

She urged drivers to follow traffic signals which show traffic redirections to ensure the flow of the movement.