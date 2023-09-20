Social media
Private sector genuine partner in achieving sustainability, says Sheikh Khalifa, Qatar

The forum was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA)

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 20, 2023
QATARECONOMY
Private sector has proven to be a genuine partner in achieving sustainability and addressing challenges facing countries, Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has told UN (United Nations) Private Sector Forum 2023.
The forum was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and in conjunction with the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Summit 2023 in New York.
Sheikh Khalifa also emphasised the pivotal role played by the Qatari private sector through the implementation of specific projects, especially by way of the PPP (public private partnership) system, relating to sustainability and innovation, such as solar power projects, water and electricity connectivity, education, health, roads, transport, and others.
"The forum represented an opportunity to highlight the pivotal role of private sector in realising the UN global targets," Sheikh Khalifa said, stressing that businesses can shape solutions for world challenges, such as climate, health, global economic growth, and more.
This year’s UN Private Sector Forum focused on ways the private sector can work together with other stakeholders to accelerate the achievement of the 2030 agenda on SDGs and reviewed how the private sector can contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.
Organised by the UN Global Compact, the International Chamber of Commerce, and UN DESA (UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs) in collaboration with a number of other supporting partners, the forum brought together chief executives, heads of state and government, and UN leaders and representatives of private sector and international companies.
