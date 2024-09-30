MUSCAT: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has announced the opening of registration for its pre-incubation programme, designed to nurture innovative ideas in social entrepreneurship. The programme aims to train and equip participants with the skills needed to develop sustainable businesses that address social challenges and create lasting social impact.

Social entrepreneurship involves using innovative, practical solutions to tackle societal issues with limited resources, while generating income and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The pre-incubation program focuses on helping entrepreneurs create products, services, or business models that not only solve social problems but also contribute to broader social and economic growth.

The programme targets entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprise (SME) owners, and artisans who wish to develop and scale their businesses with a social focus. Participants will learn how to validate their project ideas through market research, create business models, develop marketing strategies, and prepare comprehensive business plans that serve the community.

The Authority highlighted the vital role of entrepreneurship in driving both national and social economic development. Supporting entrepreneurs with diverse projects will strengthen the national economy and create employment opportunities, contributing to Oman’s growth and prosperity.

The pre-incubation programme, managed by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, seeks to prepare, empower, and train entrepreneurs to compete locally and internationally. Through training in financial management, marketing, and risk management, participants will be better positioned to enter the Omani market, compete globally, and contribute positively to their communities.

Abdullah Mohammed, a participant in the programme, shared: "I joined to gain the knowledge needed to launch my general contracting business. The programme has helped me develop strategic plans for generating sustainable income and achieving my business goals, while also ensuring my project serves the community."

Maryam bint Salem, owner of a restaurant and fellow participant, expressed her gratitude: "This programme has been invaluable in helping small business owners like me. We learned how to conduct feasibility studies, develop effective marketing strategies, and contribute to the local community. I truly appreciate the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority for supporting and encouraging such impactful initiatives."

