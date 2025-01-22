Porsche delivered 9,509 new cars in the Middle East, Africa and India region in the 2024 calendar year, a 4 per cent growth compared to 2023.

This follows an 11 per cent increase the year prior. New car deliveries in the region have now grown 53 per cent since 2020, the company said.

“The global economy, and indeed our region, is experiencing uncertain times. Despite this our importers and our teams have worked harder than ever for our customers and, as a result, achieved yet another year of growth,” said Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

A record year for 911

Sales of two-door models were especially strong, showing the passion and enthusiasm for Porsche sportscars in this region. Sales of 911 models grew 49 per cent to 1914 vehicles, a record for the region.

The 718 Cayman and Boxster models saw sales increase by 21 per cent. One in four vehicles delivered across the region in 2024 were two door sportscars.

It was a busy year for Porsche Centres and showrooms across the 16 markets of the region, with new generations of Panamera, Taycan, 911 and Macan all commencing deliveries in 2024.

Icons of Porsche continues to grow

The fourth edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai attracted over 28,000 fans in November, with the classic cars, arts and culture of the region on display for all to enjoy.

Many new models were unveiled in either world or regional premiere unveiling, with famous faces such as Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Porsche AG Executive Board, and Pascal Wehrlein, the reigning FIA Formula E World Champion, on hand.

In 2024, Porsche AG comprehensively renewed its product range, with a generation change for four out of the six model lines: the Panamera, Taycan, 911 and Macan. Porsche has grown in four out of five world regions and achieved historic records. The share of electrified sports cars increased from 22 to 27 per cent. Almost half of them were purely electric vehicles.

The sports car manufacturer proved to be robustly positioned in 2024 and delivered 310,718 cars. This corresponds to a slight decline of three per cent compared to the previous year. Another pleasant fact: Porsche customers are increasingly individualising their vehicles and add on to the standard equipment according to their personal wishes.

Porsche launched its second all-electric model in 2024, the new Macan. "This launch literally electrified us. I am therefore particularly pleased that more than 18,000 examples of the all-electric variant have already been delivered to customers in the past months," says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "Overall, we proved to be extremely robust in 2024, in a challenging market environment. We have invested a lot in our brand and we are pleased to see that the breakdown of our sales across the individual regions of the world remains very balanced." - TradeArabia News Service

