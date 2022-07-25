Faouzia, the Moroccan Canadian singer-songwriter sensation, best known for her track "Tears Of Gold", is set to perform live at The Agenda in Dubai Media City on August 21.

The captivating artist who was born in Morocco, but raised in Canada from a young age, has already collaborated with the likes of John Legend and David Guetta during her short career to date. Eventify, Eventim Live Asia and Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) have joined forces with her to bring her musical talents to Dubai.

Faouzia’s musical stylings have been described as heart-felt and intense, flowing through genres like pop, R&B, synth-pop and acoustic pop. Her lyrics are thought-provoking and emotional, giving her audiences a taste of her own personal story through her amazing vocals.

Her unique background and upbringing have seen her draw influences from various artists in both the English and Arabic languages as her work transcends both cultures beautifully. With over 2 million Instagram followers, Faouzia’s global reach has been ever-expanding with every track she releases.

Eventify, an events & experiential management company based in Dubai are absolutely delighted to be partnering with this exceptional artist and giving the Dubai public the chance to marvel in Faouzia’s breathtaking musical genius. The founders at Eventify have designed, developed, and delivered some of the UAE’s most iconic, award winning and prestigious events and festivals that have captivated audiences for over a decade and they are now aiming to expand their reach further by bringing even more exciting artists and acts to the UAE.

Girish Bhat, CEO of Eventify said: “We are excited to introduce Faouzia’s first live show in the UAE working alongside DSS in its 25th year anniversary. Faouzia is one of the biggest up-and-coming artists around and we are thrilled to be working with her and put on an amazing show. This is just the beginning in a long line of fantastic events that Eventify in partnership with Eventim Live Asia are organizing this year and we have some amazing artists that we will be announcing very soon.”

Mike Galt, SVP Touring Eventim Live Asia said: “Dubai is the region’s entertainment hub and working alongside Eventify to introduce Faouzia’s first live show during Dubai Summer Surprises is a great way to solidify this partnership. We are thrilled and look forward to having a great show for all the Faouzia’s fans in Dubai.”

Faouzia’s sensational talents have seen her collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. The 2018 track “Battle” with David Guetta was a milestone for the young artist as it brought her further into the mainstream with her flawless voice and powerful, unique style garnering her much aplomb and attention. She has since gone on to work with the likes of Ninho on “Money”, Kelly Clarkson on “I Dare You”, Galantis on “I Fly”, and perhaps most famously John Legend on the sentimental ballad “Minefields”, which she also had a hand in writing.

Tickets are available through Platinumlist, Virgin Tickets, BookMyShow, and 800 Tickets.

