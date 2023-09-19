NEW YORK: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani led the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the inaugural session of the SDG Summit held on Monday on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The session was held with the participation of the Prime Minister of Ireland in the presence of Their Excellences and Their Highnesses leaders and heads of state and government, along with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and President of the General Assembly.

In the State of Qatar's remark, His Excellency considered the summit an opportunity to revitalize hope towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), underscoring the utmost importance of the current period to implement the SDGs, pointing out that the participants in the SDG Summit have a common objective to address the most pressing challenges facing peoples of the world, including armed conflicts and climate change induced crises and food security.

His Excellency stressed that the commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means and respectful dialogue is the optimal way to ensure the preservation of development gains worldwide.

He added that priority should be given to the enforcement of effective measures and procedures based on international law to remove difficulties that hinder the right to self-determination for those who live under foreign occupation, chief among them is the brotherly Palestinian people.

In addition, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that it is important to refrain from any measures that undermine the capabilities of developed countries in achieving the SDGs, including the imposition of enforced measures in a way that contravenes the United Nations Charter and International law principle.

His Excellency outlined that investment in the future of young people is a mission shouldered by all, highlighting that - through valuing the opinions of young people, empowering women and girls and engaging them in decision-making processes - nations can build more inclusive and sustainable societies.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said the pivotal role undertaken by the State of Qatar in the field of development globally and specifically in the education sector, promotes the vision of the State of Qatar in human development, adding that Qatar is committed to supporting the Doha Program of Action for the Least Developed Countries, in recognition of the challenges facing those nations.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani noted that the State of Qatar is still committed to harmonizing its national development plans with the principles of SDGs, pointing out that Qatar has made climate change a top priority and has taken critical measures to develop the technologies associated with climate change, as well as promote clean energy. It has also set clear guidelines through the Qatar Investment Authority to harmonize investment goals with the results of sustainable market and green funding.

His Excellency stated that the road towards building a new safer, more just, and freer world entails the achievement of international humanitarian solidarity, adding that commitments can be converted into actions and turn the 2030 plan into a reality.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the summit’s political declaration, expressing his happiness that the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani was entrusted with the responsibility of facilitating the governmental negotiations on the political declaration, alongside the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Ireland to the United Nations.

