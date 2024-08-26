Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has successfully implemented a pilot project using rubber-modified asphalt in the Al Khabourah dual link project.

This innovative approach utilizes recycled tires, thereby reducing environmental pollution caused by tyre waste.

Rubber-modified asphalt is known for its flexibility, resistance to cracking, erosion, and thermal effects, leading to an extended lifespan for the road.

