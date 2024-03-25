Social media
HEALTHCARE

PHCC adopts ambitious goals for healthcare quality in Qatar

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has adopted ambitious goals to enhance the quality of services while providing easy access

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
March 25, 2024
QATARHEALTHCARE
PHOTO
The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has adopted ambitious goals to enhance the quality of services while providing easy access, in addition to focusing on sustainability and flexibility through an emphasis on preventive healthcare, managing director Dr Mariam Abdulmalik said.
Speaking to local Arabic daily Arrayah, she said the 2024-2030 strategic plan focuses on changing the way primary healthcare services are being delivered in line with the objectives set forth in Qatar’s new National Health Strategy, as well as the National Development Strategy, which focuses on the health of the population.
PHCC will proactively identify common risk factors and work on reducing them, such as smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, elevated blood glucose levels, and high cholesterol levels in early stages. This in turn, will lead to a significant decrease in the need for costly treatments and long-term care in hospitals for treatment of complications resulting from chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Eventually, this will help the healthcare sector in general to redirect resources to meet other healthcare needs and enhance a more sustainable and efficient healthcare system.
She also stressed that healthy lifestyles would be actively promoted and specialised activities will be carried out including smoking cessation clinics, immunisation services, psychiatric services and early detection for breast, colon and bowel cancers, as well as vaccinations.
The PHCC plays an active role in reducing the complication rates of chronic conditions, preventing the development of serious diseases and promoting the overall health and wellbeing of the population.
The official pointed out that PHCC focuses on empowering individuals to be active participants in their healthcare through awareness and health education initiatives, which contributes to improving results for all population groups in the short and long-term.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
