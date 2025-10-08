Doha - Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has expanded its diagnostic capabilities in paediatric gastroenterology (GI) with the launch of a dedicated GI Motility Centre.

With new procedures including colonic and antroduodenal manometry, the centre offers the most advanced and specialised procedures in gastrointestinal motility testing worldwide.

The paediatric GI Motility Centre’s capabilities include esophageal and anorectal manometry, pH impedance testing, electrogastrography, breath testing, and biofeedback therapy, now further enhanced by colonic and antroduodenal manometry. Dr. Zeyad Abdulkader, paediatric gastroenterologist and neuro-gastroenterology and motility specialist at Sidra Medicine, said: “With this milestone, Sidra Medicine stands as the first and only comprehensive paediatric motility clinic in the region, offering the full spectrum of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic motility services under one roof.

“These specialised procedures are transformative for children suffering from complex and often misunderstood gastrointestinal disorders. By enabling us to precisely evaluate the neuromuscular function of the digestive tract, we can identify specific dysfunctions and deliver more targeted and effective treatment plans that improve outcomes and quality of life.”

Colonic and antroduodenal manometry provide critical insights into complex gastrointestinal motility disorders that are often difficult to diagnose with standard imaging or endoscopy. These tests allow for a more precise evaluation of neuromuscular function in the colon and upper small intestine, leading to more accurate diagnoses and targeted therapies for a multitude of gastrointestinal conditions, including severe constipation, pseudo-obstruction, feeding intolerance, and functional abdominal pain, amongst others.

By enabling earlier and more accurate interventions, these services significantly improve clinical outcomes and quality of life for children with debilitating GI motility conditions.

Dr. Mamoun Elawad, division chief of Paediatric Gastroenterology at Sidra Medicine, said: “We are proud to be setting a new standard for paediatric motility care in the region. This update fills a long-standing diagnostic gap for children with severe and unexplained gastrointestinal symptoms. By expanding our diagnostic capabilities and investing in highly specialised services, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class care to children and families in Qatar.”

Sidra Medicine’s Gastroenterology Department takes a holistic, patient-centred approach, integrating paediatric gastroenterology, motility, nutrition, speech and feeding therapy, psychology, and interventional radiology expertise to deliver comprehensive and compassionate care.Through continuous innovation and investment in specialised paediatric care, Sidra Medicine remains dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare for children and families across the region.

