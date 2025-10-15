Doha, Qatar: In a significant step toward strengthening the healthcare system for older persons in Qatar, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has launched its new Acute Geriatric Care Service at Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital (AAH), an advanced specialist service dedicated to delivering holistic, multidisciplinary care for older patients in Qatar’s northern region.

The new service is designed to provide medical treatment and care for patients aged 60 years and above who are experiencing acute illnesses or a sudden deterioration in their health condition, such as falls, dementia, or a sudden decline in functional.

Care is delivered in a safe and well-equipped environment that considers the physical, psychological, and social needs of patients. The service is provided under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team that includes consultants in geriatric medicine, physicians, and specialized nursing staff, ensuring that each patient receives a personalized care plan and continuous support throughout their recovery journey.

The launch marked the fourth Acute Geriatric Service within HMC, complementing existing services at Rumailah Hospital, Al Wakra Hospital, and the Medical Care and Research Center. This expansion reinforces HMC’s position as a leading provider of specialized geriatric healthcare in the region.

These efforts are aligned with the Institute of Healthcare Improvement’s Age-Friendly Health Systems accreditation, which emphasizes the internationally recognized "4Ms Framework”: What Matters, Mobility, Mentation, and Medication.

The new Service is anticipated to deliver better outcomes, including reducing delirium, shortening hospital stays, and enhancing patients' overall quality of life. This expansion comes in response to the growing demand for specialized healthcare services for older patients, who represent a significant proportion of admissions at AAH.

This initiative reflects Hamad Medical Corporation’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare closer to local communities, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and patient-centered care.

This new service supports the strategic goals of Qatar's National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which emphasizes the importance of providing integrated and sustainable healthcare services that ensure older persons in Qatar live with dignity and good health.

