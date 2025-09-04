Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has reported a significant rise in demand for its services during the first half of 2025, with outpatient visits, emergency care, and laboratory tests ranking among the most sought-after services.

In the first half of 2025, HMC recorded 1,504,676 outpatient visits, up from 1,428,627 during the same period in 2024. Laboratory services also saw a notable increase, conducting 12,943,020 tests in the first half of this year compared to 11,759,079 tests in the same period last year.

Emergency departments across HMC hospitals received 761,303 visits in the first six months of 2025, more than double the 319,891 visits recorded in early 2024.

HMC is the primary public healthcare provider in Qatar, overseeing 12 hospitals — comprising nine specialist hospitals and three community hospitals — as well as the Ambulance Service and home care services.

The statistics, released by HMC on its social media platforms yesterday, underscore the growing demand for public healthcare in Qatar. Several initiatives taken by HMC in recent months to improve the appointment booking system, reduce waiting time and ensure easy access to care have also been reflected in the number of patients accessing services

“In the first half of 2025, we share with you a glimpse of our statistics, which reflect the scale of efforts made for you. We are always happy to serve you,” HMC said.

Inpatient stays reached 152,573, while the number of surgical procedures performed totalled 37,051 in the first half of 2025.

HMC also carried out 122,154 medical interventions and 10,101 chemotherapy sessions. Deliveries remained high, with 27,412 mothers giving birth during the period.

HMC Ambulance Service transferred 208,132 cases, while the air ambulance fleet was activated 939 times. HMC’s ‘Nesma’ak’ customer service helpline handled 1,134,619 calls in the first half of 2025, a sharp rise from the 759,603 calls recorded a year earlier. HMC’s Urgent Consultation Service received 75,497 calls, and more than 114,000 clinical telephone consultations were provided.

Support services further highlighted the scale of operations, with over 1.35 million meals served to patients and more than 24,000 deliveries of medicines through HMC’s home delivery system. Home healthcare teams completed 45,930 visits, while 1,514 pieces of medical equipment were provided to community members. In total, HMC reported delivering 14,821,987 additional services in the first half of 2025.

