Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass has expressed keenness on exploring business and partnership opportunities and joining efforts to augment the trade exchange between Bahrain and Paraguay.

This came during a meeting with the UAE-based Ambassador of Paraguay accredited to Bahrain Jose Aguero Avila yesterday who called on Mr Nass in his offices at the chamber’s Bait Al Tijjar headquarters.

The meeting discussed opportunities in the food security sector, and ways to enhance liaison between both business communities to achieve mutual interests.

Also present at the meeting were Bahrain Chamber board member Yousuf Salahuddin and chief executive Atef Al Khaja.