Cairo: The 56th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council's implementation and follow-up committee began today at the Arab League Secretariat General's headquarters.

Chaired by Kuwait, the meeting included representatives from finance and trade ministries of Arab states involved in the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA).

The advisor overseeing Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab League matters at the Ministry of Finance, Abdullah Al-Dayel, led the Kingdom's delegation at the gathering.