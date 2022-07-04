Muscat : With a total value of more than OMR 33 million, 28 agreements have been signed to establish agricultural and fisheries projects in various Sultanate of Oman's governorates.

Oman News Agency (ONA) revealed that 28 land usufruct contracts were signed with a number of private sector institutions to establish agricultural and fisheries projects in various governorates with a total value of more than OMR 33 million and an area of more than Eight million square metres.

His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said :" These projects come in response to the Sultanate of Oman's need for quality projects, using modern and innovative scientific methods, and in line with food security policies."