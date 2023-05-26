Muscat- The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Microsoft company on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital transformation in the national heritage and tourism sectors.

This comes as part of the ministry’s mission to promote the heritage and tourism sectors by applying best practices and to increase the competitiveness of tourism destinations and experiences.

The MoU was signed during COMEX 2023 by Abdullah Salim al Hajari, Director of Administration and Finance in the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Sheikh Saif Hilal al Hosni, Country Manager of Microsoft Oman and Bahrain.

The MoU defines the scope of cooperation between the two parties, which aims to accelerate the ministry’s digital transformation journey through the adoption of Microsoft cloud-enabled solutions with objectives to increase employees’ productivity and drive innovation. The MoU also covers the upskilling of the ministry’s workforce to stay relevant in the digital era and sustain their digital transformation agendas.

