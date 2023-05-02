Muscat – Visit Oman, Oman’s inbound tourism portal developed for travellers and global tourism industry, and Cozmo Travel, a leading travel management company in the GCC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and develop strategic initiatives to increase the number of tourists to Oman.

The ceremony took place at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, a leading travel and tourism event in the Middle East.

The MoU outlines a joint approach to promote Oman as a leading travel destination for tourists and collaborate on marketing campaigns, tourism services, and destination promotion initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with Cozmo Travel to showcase the beauty and diversity of the sultanate to all the travelers,” said Shabib al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman.

“Our partnership will enable us to boost visitors to Oman through a jointly committed approach and provide travellers with a seamless booking experience that offers a range of bespoke travel packages that cater to their needs,” he stated.

The partnership will focus on developing and promoting tourism products that appeal to the needs of different segments of travellers, including adventure seekers, culture enthusiasts, and wellness travellers.

For a memorable holiday, travellers can access the VisitOman.om website to book everything they need in Oman, with every travel feature available for an exciting itinerary – including flights, hotels, transfers, special packages and a wide range of unique experiences.

“We believe that Oman has so much to offer and are thrilled to partner with Visit Oman to support tourism initiatives that showcase the beauty and diversity of the sultanate,” said Jamal Abdul Nazar, CEO of Cozmo Travel.

Oman offers visitors a unique blend of ancient history and modern amenities, making it an ideal destination for travellers seeking a mix of adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences. From the stunning desert landscapes of Sharqiyah Sands to the pristine beaches of Salalah, Oman is home to a wealth of natural wonders that are waiting to be explored.

“Visit Oman is committed to showcasing the country’s unique heritage, diverse landscapes, and rich cultural experiences to travellers from around the world,” added Maamari. “Our partnership with Cozmo Travel will enable us to tap into new markets and reach a wider audience of travellers who are seeking authentic and immersive travel experiences.”

The MoU marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Cozmo Travel and Visit Oman, and both organisations are committed to working together to achieve tourism objectives and promoting Oman as a leading travel destination.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

