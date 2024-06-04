Muscat – Oman is set to add over 40 new hotels in the next two years, according to Salim Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

The announcement was made at the inauguration of Mandarin Oriental Muscat held under the patronage of Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, on Sunday evening.

The event was graced by Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Special Representative of His Majesty the Sultan.

On the occasion, Nicolas Dubort, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Muscat, said, “It is our great pleasure to introduce this beachfront gem to the local community and the world, as we commit to delivering exquisite experiences that honour Omani hospitality, mirror its rich culture and set the benchmark for its luxury offerings. This charming resort truly captures Muscat at heart”.

Located in Shatti al Qurum, Mandarin Oriental Muscat boasts of 103 rooms and 47 suites, in addition to several halls and other amenities. Designed by renowned French interior designer Xavier Cartron, the hotel stands out for its striking elegance, promising unforgettable tourist experiences. Notably, the hotel’s design incorporates elements inspired by Oman’s natural beauty, showcasing locally sourced materials.

During the inauguration, Mahrouqi underscored the significance of upcoming hospitality projects, highlighting their pivotal role within a broader spectrum of developments slated for this and next year.

“Oman is committed to introducing a diverse range of tourism infrastructure, including the unveiling of 40 to 47 hotels alongside complementary amenities like tourist resorts and guest houses,” he said.

These projects, the minister stressed, are poised to make substantial contributions to Oman’s economic landscape, particularly in the Muscat governorate, where these are expected to significantly boost the tourism sector.

Mahrouqi expressed optimism for Oman to attract unprecedented levels of tourists this year and beyond, consolidating its reputation as a premier destination on the global tourism map.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

