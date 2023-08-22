RIYADH — Absher, the electronic platform of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry, carried out over 2.6 million e-transactions for citizens, residents and visitors who wanted to obtain e-services from various sectors of the ministry.

Through the services of the Ministry of Interior's Agency for Civil Status, 11,057 e-transactions were carried to issue family registry, 27,505 e-transactions to renew the national ID, 128,255 e-transactions for verifying the validity of the ID.

Some 37,185 people benefited from the Bayanaty service, while 9,209 e-transactions were carried to issue replacements for damaged national IDs, and 28,517 e-transactions to issue replacements for lost national IDs.

As for the services of the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat), 393,986 electronic passports were issued or renewed, 640,588 residency permits (iqamas) were issued or renewed, 58,270 transactions carried for extending the exit and reentry visa, and 389,803 transactions for issuing exit and reentry visa.

There were 6,642 transactions for transferring services, 32,246 for muqeem print request, 15,047 transactions for canceling the final exit visa, 2,029 transactions for issuing authorizations to receive women workers arriving for work, 109,736 transactions for the service of issuing and renewing passport for periods less than 10 years.

As for the services of the the General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor), the platform carried 108,469 transactions for renewing vehicle license, 86,717 requests for vehicle repair permit, 66,096 transactions for renewing driver's license, and 84,347 requests for driving authorization.

There were 17,885 transactions to scrap damaged and unwanted vehicles, 13,797 transactions for vehicle sale, 4,881 transactions for reviewing vehicle insurance validity, and 23,327 transactions for replacing number plates.

In July, Absher conducted 172,281 requests for delivering documents by the Saudi Post Logistics (SPL), 5,012 general inquiries about fingerprinting, and 9,719 reports were issued through the Absher report service.

The Absher Business platform issued 109 permits for rock-cutting, 99,734 permits for vehicle repair facilities, 56 validations of digital identity, 2,641 transactions for air rifle clearance and 5,616 transactions related to driving authorizations for visitors.

