The number of houses in Kuwait has reached about 159,000, which constitutes 74.76 percent of the total of 213,000 buildings scattered in various governorates, reports Al-Rai daily. According to data received from the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), 140,000 homes are designated for housing, 102,200 for housing and commercial, and 1,170 for commercial.

The number of vacant homes in Kuwait is 6,922. There are about 3,800 temporary buildings, 1,600 buildings under construction, and 35,300 other buildings classified under other items. According to the latest statistics of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), the number of housing requests amounted to about 94,900.

A study by the Real Estate Union showed that the area of exploited urban lands in Kuwait does not exceed eight percent. The total area of exploited urban lands is 1,445 square kilometers, including the areas common to all regions, out of the area of land of all kinds in Kuwait, which is 18,000 square kilometers.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).