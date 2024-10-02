Muscat – The National Heart Centre at the Royal Hospital has made remarkable strides in cardiac surgery and care, significantly advancing Oman’s healthcare sector.

Since its inception in 2015, the centre has performed over 8,300 heart surgeries – 4,274 for children and 4,094 for adults – and treated 154 cases using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a life-saving support system. It has also conducted 30,676 cardiac catheterisation procedures, underscoring its vital role in specialised healthcare.

Dr Najib bin Zahran al Rawahy, Director of the National Heart Center, shared these figures, highlighting the centre’s ongoing commitment to excellence in cardiac care. The facility has also performed 4,310 cardiac catheterisation interventions for children and implanted 2,206 cardiac devices. It offers a range of specialised clinics, such as those for 3D echocardiography, foetal heart care, and congenital heart defects, catering to diverse patient needs.

The centre’s achievements extend beyond clinical care. It ranks first in research output among hospitals in Oman, with two doctors and a nurse recognised for their contributions. The facility has trained 310 individuals in various aspects of cardiac care, reinforcing its role in education and skill development within the healthcare sector.

On the international front, the centre made history in 2018 by becoming the first in the Middle East to successfully close an atrioventricular septal defect. It has also garnered accolades, receiving a gold award for the best hospital project at the International Hospital Federation meeting and recognition for the best clinical case at the Gulf Heart Conference in 2019.

Dr Rawahy emphasised the centre’s dedication to advancing medical knowledge, with 274 scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals and participation in 93 international lectures, including live surgery broadcasts at global conferences.

