Muscat: In its efforts to reduce emissions by 7 per cent by 2030 under the terms of the Paris Agreement, Asyad Group has signed a Decarbonisation Strategic Partnership with a local firm.

Asyad, Oman’s integrated logistics Group, has inked a strategic decarbonisation partnership with a local environmental start-up to further advance shared CO2 removal ambitions with 44.01.

“Both parties will work together on opportunities to remove carbon emissions in the logistics sector and contribute to the development of a sustainable logistics industry in Oman, Asyad said in a statement on Wednesday.

Implementing emerging carbon removal technologies, Asyad Group will work with 44.01 to capture the CO2 emissions and convert them into rock permanently through the process of mineralisation. This collaboration indicates the extended efforts for further decarbonisation in the logistics sector.

The partnership also envisages using biofuels from 44.01’s sister company, Wakud, to help decarbonise Asyad’s existing logistics assets.

“Asyad firmly believes in the creation of a growth model that is increasingly oriented towards group sustainability and focusing on promoting clean energy while monitoring all greenhouse gas (GhG) emissions and reducing waste and pollution through environmental management systems, Essam Nasser Al Sheibani, Asyad’s Group VP for Sustainability, said.”

“Our partnership with 44.01 goes hand in hand with the rapid progress that the logistics sector is witnessing and our role in positioning the Sultanate of Oman at the forefront of new sustainable technologies globally,” he further added.

Following on its business growth strategy centred around private sector partnership and engagement, the Group`s collaboration with 44.01 will offer Asyad access to innovative solutions and open new opportunities for 44.01, enhancing its competitiveness and introducing its services to the global market.

“As key highlights on our environmental agenda, we aim to tap opportunities in the areas of the energy transition that represent the future, combined with CO2 capturing and storage, the green and blue hydrogen value chain, renewables and decarbonised sustainable mobility products,” he said.

“Our collaboration with 44.01 translates the Group’s strategy to empower local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and boost research and development activities in the sector,” he further added.

Both Asyad Group and 44.01 intend to identify opportunities for potential point source capture of carbon dioxide in connection with Asyad’s logistics fleet and undertake studies in relation to local carbon removal projects. This includes exploring potential operational sites where carbon removal activities can be showcased.

