Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has been following with great concern the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides as a result of continued illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and the constant Israeli aggressions in Palestinian cities and villages, which portend serious repercussions and an escalation in intensity of violence.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry today, Oman calls on both parties to exercise utmost levels of restraint, stressing the importance of protecting civilians.

Oman also affirms that the international community and the parties backing efforts to resume the peace process must intervene immediately to stop the ongoing escalation and resort to the rules of international law, while reiterating the strategic necessity to find a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause on the basis of the two-state solution and the right of self-determination for the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

