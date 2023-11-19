The Sultanate of Oman, represented by Oman Airports, will host Airport Innovate Conference and Exhibition in cooperation between Oman Airports, ACI, and the Regional Airports Council for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe under the auspices of Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (OCEC) on November 21 and 22.

The two-day event attended by Shaikh Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports and the Chairman of the Board of the Airports Council International, and many highnesses and excellencies as well as experts in the aviation and airports sector from various countries around the world, and in the presence the Board Chairman and the Director General of the International Council of Airports and chairpersons of regional councils, the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Airport Innovate Conference and Exhibition will explore the most innovative solutions, leading technologies, groundbreaking strategies in the future of the airports worldwide.

“There will also be brainstorming and high panel discussions on the latest trends, developments, and technological innovations in the airport sector through 23 sessions, including presentations and panel discussions. Over 45 CEOs from leading airports worldwide will explore the sector’s readiness for innovation, artificial intelligence, and the latest technologies and innovations designed to enhance the travel experience and operational practices in the airport sector,” a note from the organisers said.

Underlining the global aviation scenario, as many as 14 international organisations will showcase their latest products dedicated to airports at the exhibition, which will be held alongside the conference.

Scores of Oman’s startup technology companies will also participate in the exhibition and display their innovations in aviation and airports.

A number of globally-renowned companies are participating in this event and it includes Google, Amazon, Airbus, Idemia, Huawei, Nokia, Cisco, Moody’s Credit Rating Agency, IATA, Deloitte, TAV, SISTA, Gulf Air, J C Decaux, the International Hong Kong Aviation Academy, Caesar, and Dutch InterVistas. Additionally, the three regional offices of the Airports Council International are collaborating with Oman Airports in managing the content of this conference and the accompanying exhibition.

“Undoubtedly, the challenges faced by service and logistics organisations worldwide during the period of ‘Covid-19’ pandemic offered an opportunity to look for innovations and solutions. They came up with a mature technological experience that serves these sectors,” said Shaikh Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports and the Chairman of the Board of the Airports Council International.

“The leaders of airports worldwide have contributed to cementing a culture of innovation as one of the work strategies, through which everyone sought to create a dynamic environment in line with the rapid technological advancements, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence,” he added.

He further said that innovation has become a reality and a fundamental necessity, especially in the field of airports and travel. Oman’s competitiveness prompts the country to work towards improving the travel experience for millions of passengers who trust in our capabilities as airport management entities in the region.

In a note, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, the Director of General Airports Council International expressed his excitement in attending the first event for airport innovation.

