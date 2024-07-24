Muscat – A workshop titled ‘Boosting Exports and Imports Through Omani Ports’ was held in Muscat on Tuesday with the aim of attracting investments and enhancing trade activities.

The event marks the first in the third phase of workshops and clinics organised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Organised in collaboration with National Economic Diversification Programme and Oman Logistics Association, with participation of Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Directorate General of Customs of Royal Oman Police, and Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, the workshop sought to develop a unified vision for targeting new global markets.

Key objectives included exploring opportunities, monitoring challenges in imports and exports, simplifying procedures, enhancing governance, and improving the efficiency of the import and export system. The workshop also focused on overcoming obstacles faced by Omani exports and imports.

Visual Participants made presentations detailing its role in promoting trade, discussed challenges related to direct imports and exports, facilitated exchange of experiences and best practices, and proposed new initiatives. It also set targets for the next five years and reviewed import and export policies.

The workshop featured several specialised clinics, including one for government agencies to examine the alignment of workshop objectives and initiatives, and one to identify challenges and proposals from companies.

These workshops and clinics aim to increase private investments, enhance the appeal of the logistics sector for national talent, and improve Oman’s position in the global logistics performance index by 2025.

