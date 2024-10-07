MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman is in the process of acquiring its first national satellite, according to Dr Saoud al Shoaili, Director-General and Head of the National Space Programme at the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT).

Speaking to the Middle East Space Monitor, Dr Al Shoaili shared that the move marks a huge step towards building national capabilities. “Oman is currently in the process of acquiring a telecommunications satellite. This satellite isn’t just about fulfilling national security needs; it’s also a major step toward building our own capabilities. We’re not interested in a company that will sell us the satellite, launch it, and operate it without our involvement. No, we want to develop our own expertise throughout the entire process.” Oman, he further noted, is entering into collaborations that foster long-term capability development. “When we enter into partnerships, especially with strategic partners, we’re not simply looking to buy products or services. We don’t want vendors who just sell us equipment. Our goal is to build long-term relationships that focus on capability development,” he shared.

“We don’t want to repeat the same delays in other sectors, waiting 10 or 20 years to develop local expertise. We are starting from the outset to ensure that every new project contributes to the national level. And by "national level," I don’t just mean government interests—I’m talking about how these projects will benefit private companies as well. ..This approach ensures that local businesses grow and develop alongside international partnerships, which is key to building a sustainable and competitive space industry in Oman.” Back in November 2023, the first private Omani Satellite Aman-1 successfully launched into orbit. The nano-satellite launch was a result of a collaboration between Omani space company ETCO, Polish data analysis and solutions provider TUATARA, and Polish nano-satellite manufacturer SatRevolution.

ETCO recently announced that the data from the satellite will be used to monitor and track the country’s gas networks, which are operated by OQ Gas Networks ( OQGN).

Furthermore, ETCO also announced that it has established a new company ‘Spazers’, in collaboration with SatRev and Tuatara for the manufacture and launch of satellites here in Oman.

Similarly, another Omani company, Oman Lens, is currently in the process of developing a satellite in collaboration with Chinese space firm, Star Vision Aerospace Group.

