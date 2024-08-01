The all-new fully electric Volvo EX30 – launched in Oman last month as the

centerpiece of OMASCO Volvo’s distinctive Volvo Car line-up – has landed a big accolade at

the prestigious World Car Awards. Beating out a competitive field of nominees, the EX30 was awarded the title of 2024 World Urban Car in a presentation held at the New York International Auto Show. Volvo’s compact SUV was also named as one of the top three cars in the world out of a list of 38 nominees.



“Winning this award with the EX30 is incredibly gratifying and a firm validation of our

ambitious electrification strategy,” says Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars. “Customer response

to the EX30 has exceeded our expectations, and it has proven to be a perfect car for today’s

marketplace as a growing number of car buyers switch to fully electric cars. I’m convinced

the EX30 will strongly contribute to our growth this year and beyond.”





The EX30 was revealed globally last summer to almost universal acclaim and has already

won several major awards, including The Sun Car of the Year, the Small SUV/Crossover of

the Year award from the Sunday Times, and the Eco Warrior of the Year award from Top

Gear magazine. The EX30 is a strong addition to Volvo Cars’ product portfolio, which also contains several

very attractive plug-in and mild hybrid models in multiple segments. Those cars are an

important bridge towards on the way to Volvo Cars’ ambition to only sell electric cars by

2030.



“The Volvo EX30 is a big part of our commitment to encourage more people in Oman to

adopt greener mobility, as well as empower them to play a role in climate change action,”

commented David Swain, Managing Director, OMASCO. “This latest addition from Volvo

aligns perfectly with Oman’s vision towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 while

delivering everything our customers in Oman want in a Volvo, in a compact and more

powerful package with a mighty green impact. While safety, premium quality, and high-

performance are the common factors in any Volvo, the Volvo EX30 takes everything up a

notch higher.” It is the most compact SUV offered by Volvo Cars and is built on a purpose-designed electric car platform. In addition to producing zero tailpipe emissions, it has been developed with a

focus on keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum across the car’s complete lifecycle.



EX30 buyers have a choice of three electric powertrains: a Single Motor version with

200kW (272hp) and a 51kWh battery; a Single Motor Extended Range with battery

capacity increased to 69kWh; and a Twin Motor Performance model with 315kW (428hp)

and a 69kWh battery. The EX30 offers a driving range of up to 476km and its battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent capacity in a little over 25 minutes. Other key features

include:



· Large panoramic glass roof for a spacious, airy cabin feel.

· Spacious load compartment with up to 318 liters capacity; expandable to 904 liters

with foldable rear backrests and a 61-liter underfloor compartment – ideal for

groceries, sports gear, and luggage.

· World-class safety features, including a system to prevent accidents with cyclists.

· Cutting-edge technology: Contextual single screen User Interface with Google

integration and Volvo’s latest infotainment system on a 12.3” display.

· Scandinavian interior design for convenience and comfort.

· New generation Park Pilot Assist for easy parking in all spaces.

· Digital key functionality for convenient vehicle sharing.

· Five ambient lighting themes, each inspired by different Scandinavian landscapes,

subtly shifting colors to enhance interior ambiance.

The fully electric EX30 is now available in Oman, with a starting price of OMR 15,398.

Don’t miss your chance to experience its remarkable performance first-hand. Visit the

OMASCO Volvo Car showroom located at the OMASCO HQ in Wattaya, Muscat, today to

schedule your test drive and embrace the future of urban mobility.

