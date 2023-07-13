Muscat: As part of the preparations for Khareef Dhofar Season 2023; the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced the readiness of roads leading to Dhofar Governorate, after the completion of preventive maintenance and traffic safety work, which starts from the border crossings to the various tourist sites.

The Ministry also carried out maintenance works for roads, represented in repairing damage to a number of roads as a result of the climatic conditions, maintenance of the mountain and desert dirt road network, filling potholes, removing dirt and leveling works for roads, in addition to maintaining and replacing guiding signes, paint works and concrete protections.

The Ministry’s teams are available around the clock to monitor the roads, especially with regard to removing sand accumulated on some roads as a result of the monsoons during khareef season, which leads to sand accumulation on the roads.

With regard to public transportation, “Mwasalat” will operate a number of internal and external lines to and from the Dhofar Governorate, in addition to a number of private sector operators.

Taxi applications in Dhofar Governorate, licensed by the Ministry, will provide "on demand" services for immediate or advance booking, along with the ability to track and monitor the path, at fixed prices specified before the trip, while ensuring the user's privacy and security.

