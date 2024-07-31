Muscat – The total number of vehicles registered in Oman reached 1,704,873 by the end of the first half of 2024, according to National Centre for Statistics and Information data.

Private registration vehicles constituted the majority, accounting for 79.6% of the total, or 1,356,636 vehicles. Vehicles of 1,500-3,000cc engine capacity made up 54.3% of the total, totalling 925,144.

The most common vehicle colour in the sultanate is white, comprising 42.6% of the total or 726,558 vehicles.

Commercial registration vehicles accounted for 14.6% of the total or 248,426 cars. Rentals totalled 36,312 or 2.1% of the total, while taxis totalled 28,093 or 1.6% of the total.

Vehicles weighing less than three tonnes constituted 90.7% of the total registered, accounting for 1,545,977 cars.

