Muscat: Oman plans to develop a multi-purpose port in the Wilayat of Masirah as part of the strategic goals of Oman Vision 2040, said the acting Director General of Fishing Ports at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Speaking to Times of Oman’s sisterly radio channel Al Shabiba, Eng. Saif bin Abdullah Al-Amiri, Acting Director General of Fishing Ports at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, said that the establishment of a multi-purpose port in the Wilayat of Masirah comes as part of the directives of the wise government to realise the strategic objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Al Amiri said that the tender for the construction of the port was floated on June 26, 2023 to serve fisheries, tourism and transport sectors with facilities for security services.

Al Amiri pointed out that the total area of the project amounts to 1,800,000 square metres, including land and marine areas. It will have floating anchors for breakwaters and its length will be increased to 4,172 metres.

It will have a fixed dock with a length of 330 metres and depth of 5 metres and 7 floating anchors to serve fish wealth having a depth of 5 metres and a total length of 252 metres.

He also added that the project will include a fixed berth for the Coast Guard with a length of 132 metres, a fixed berth 132 metres long for marine transport, a slide for ferries, a terminal for passengers and four berths for tourist yachts.

Known for kite-surfing, bird-watching, the uninhabited beaches, the magnificent sea views and rugged terrains, Masirah Island draws visitors throughout the year. The beaches are home to sea turtles. The tourists are attracted mostly by the turtles scattered along the beaches of Masirah.

Masirah hosts the world’s largest population of Loggerhead sea turtles and Green turtles. One can also go off-roads to explore the rocky terrains and jagged mountains.

On the east side of Barr Al Hikman, the island is hilly and Jabal Madrub mountain is in the north end of the island.

The beaches are ideal for camping. One of the famous tourist landmarks on the island is the Marsis Old Fort, which is a witness to the history of the wilayat since olden times.