Upon a directive from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and the Sultan's Special Representative, participated in the virtual summit of the G20 leaders, which was held yesterday, Wednesday, November 22, 2023, under the chairmanship of the Indian Prime Minister and with the participation of a number of state leaders and heads of government.

During his speech, His Highness Sayyid Asaad conveyed the congratulations of His Majesty the Sultan, on the successful issuance of the consensual final statement of the G20 Leaders’ Declaration in ⁧‫New Delhi‬⁩ , which reflected the interests of the G20 in enhancing financial stability, making globalization work for the benefit of all, and giving priority environment, implementing sustainable development goals, and strengthening the voice of developing countries in the G20 within global decision-making.

