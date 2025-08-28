Bidiyah – The Bidiyah Entertainment Centre project in North Sharqiyah costing RO2.5mn has achieved 55% completion. The facility is set to become a key tourist, cultural and recreational destination at the heart of the governorate, which is known for hosting numerous events, particularly during the winter season.

Zubaida bint Salem al Shidhani, Director of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Office and spokesperson for North Sharqiyah, said the centre is one of the most prominent projects underway in the governorate. She described it as a major addition to the sultanate’s portfolio of recreational facilities.

Zubaida added that the project will play a vital role in promoting tourism, culture and social engagement within the wilayat. It is expected to enhance the annual winter season calendar, held from October to March, and leverage Bidiyah’s unique tourism and economic potential.

Covering 217,926sqm, the development is designed to meet modern standards in entertainment and cultural infrastructure. It will host cultural events, conferences, seminars, and both local and international festivals.

Key facilities include an open-air theatre with advanced projection and lighting systems, multiple halls, a dedicated electronic and children’s games zone, and a main entrance inspired by Bidiyah’s desert landscape. Shops, restaurants, kio sks, service facilities, walking paths and landscaped green areas will complete the complex.

North Sharqiyah is also implementing a wide range of developmental projects this year, including internal roads, parks and gardens, recreational areas, tourist centres, multi-purpose halls, children’s playgrounds and walking tracks, with total investment exceeding RO40mn.

