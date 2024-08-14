MUSCAT: OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), a fully government-owned exploration production company in Oman, announced the launch of its new brand identity.

As Oman’s national company for oil and gas exploration and production, OQEP is delighted to announce distinct branding that embodies the company’s commitment to sustained growth and to the economic, environmental and social progress of the Sultanate of Oman. Created in close collaboration between the company and its partners, the company’s visual identity will solidify OQEP’s position as an industry leader both domestically and on the global stage.

OQEP’s new logo features a clean, modern typography and incorporates the logo of its parent company OQ Group – the global integrated energy company-, while creative lettering establishes a distinct identity for OQEP as its dedicated Exploration and Production (EP) unit. The Company’s colour palette combines orange, symbolising energy, enthusiasm and creativity and paying tribute to OQEP’s legacy as part of OQ, and blue, representing trust, reliability, and professionalism – values that lie at the heart of OQEP’s operations.

Ahmed al Azkawi, Chief Executive of OQEP, commented, “Today marks an important milestone in OQEP’s journey as we underline our strategic vision for driving investment, growth, and value creation to Oman. Through our track record of delivering affordable energy and reputation as a trusted partner for international energy companies, OQEP is helping to position Oman as an attractive investment destination on a global scale – this new branding more dutifully embodies the ambition and commitment that define our business and are enabling us to deliver on this goal.”

Said al Hashmi, Chief Executive of People, Technology and Culture of OQEP, added, “Launching the new brand identity for OQEP is part of an important strategic evolution designed to accelerate our growth and progress towards sustainability goals and reinforce the commitment to advancing Oman's national agenda. The branding honours both the legacy and the commitment to operational excellence and energy innovation. It has been developed in a way to ensure it embodies the vision and aspirations of all our stakeholders.”

As its dedicated upstream company exclusively focused on the exploration, drilling, and extraction of oil and gas, OQEP plays a central role in the energy ecosystem of OQ, the largest integrated energy company in Oman. Leveraging its excellent financial fundamentals, experienced and entrepreneurial management team, and expansive global network of leading international oil company (IOC) partners, OQEP is committed to maximising the use of Oman’s energy resources in a sustainable way to bridge the energy transition and drive economic growth to all corners of the Sultanate for the benefit of its local communities.

