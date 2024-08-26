Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister, held a bilateral meeting with Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia. The discussions centred on enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations, focusing on economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

The ministers also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual concern and underscored the importance of joint efforts to promote security and stability both regionally and globally.

During the meeting, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing bilateral consultations between the foreign ministries of Oman and Mongolia.

The meeting was attended by H E Ambassador Nasser bin Mohammed al Busaidi, Oman’s Ambassador to China, along with Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Hosni, the Head of the Asia and Pacific Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

