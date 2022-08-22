Muscat: Oman Meteorology has warned people of dust storms in the desert areas of the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar from today and lasting for the next two days.

"Wind activity and the rise of dust will continue in the desert areas of the Governorates of Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar (the road connecting Adam and Salalah) from this evening until the next two days," Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

