Muscat – Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) launched several initiatives and contests during the second day of the Urban October Conference and Home & Building Expo on Tuesday.

The conference highlighted successful urban renewal projects in Buraimi, Dhofar and South Batinah, while also showcasing civil initiatives in Dakhliyah.

Among the notable activities, the ‘Basmat’ – or Fingerprints – competition was launched as part of the Sultan Haitham City project. This initiative aims to engage young people in generating innovative ideas in various fields – architecture, art, technology, environment, culture and social – ensuring that Sultan Haitham City becomes a vibrant and inclusive space for all.

Additionally, the conference introduced a competition called ‘Elevator Pitch’ focused on empowering small and medium enterprises within integrated residential neighbourhood projects. Participants are encouraged to present viable development ideas. Thirteen 13 SMEs will be selected to compete after a thorough screening process involving 40 applicants.

Qualified entries will be evaluated and winning institutions will have opportunities to sign agreements with real estate developers, fostering collaboration and innovation in community development.

To increase youth involvement in urban development, MHUP launched ‘Fourth Urban Planning Hackathon’, dubbed the City Challenge. This initiative invites participants to create a video game that appeals to all ages while providing a cultural experience that allows users to explore the realities of future cities in an entertaining manner.

The competition involves over 100 young men and women organised into 19 teams, representing various specialisations, including architecture, urban planning, computer science, information systems, entrepreneurship, programming and game development.

Additionally, the ministry introduced a ‘Minecraft’ challenge focused on building landmarks in Sultan Haitham City in a virtual reality format. Contestants will compete to recreate designated landmarks within Minecraft according to specific criteria, blending creativity with technological innovation.

MHUP also rolled out an initiative called ‘A Step Towards Owning Your Home’ as part of its integrated residential neighbourhood projects. This initiative brings real estate developers and financing agencies to a single platform, allowing prospective buyers to explore available options easily.

