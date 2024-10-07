Muscat: Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) received in his office at Al Murtafa’a Garrison today Vice Admiral Vennam Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command of the Republic of India and his accompanying military delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Hamed Abdullah Al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, a number of senior COSAF officers and the Military Attaché of India's embassy in Muscat

Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) also received in his office at Al Murtafa'a Garrison today Vice Admiral Vennam Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command of the Republic of India and his accompanying military delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the existing cooperation in various naval military fields and means of enhancing them.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior RNO officers and the Military Attaché in the Indian embassy at Muscat.

