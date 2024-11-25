NEW DELHI -- India and Nepal agreed on Sunday to cement military, defense and security cooperation after extensive talks between the two countries.

The Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Chief of the Army Staff of Indian Army General Upendra Dwivedi visited Nepal as part of a five-day official trip to cement defence cooperation, cultural ties, and mutual respect between the two nations. "It underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region," the statement said.

Dwivedi met Nepal's political and military leadership, including President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Defence Minister Manbir Rai. He also held discussions with Chief of the Army Staff of Nepal General Ashok Raj Sigdel along with other senior military officers.

Both sides agreed to enhance military bonds, joint exercises, and capability development, reinforcing the shared commitment to global peace and security.

