New Delhi: In a major boost for the armed forces' surveillance capabilities, India and the US are set to sign Rs 32,000 crore deals for acquiring 31 Predator drones and setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for them in India.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the acquisition of 31 Predator drones last week, of which 15 will go to the Indian Navy, while the rest will be divided equally between the Air Force and the Army.

The Foreign Military Sales contract with the US government for 31 Predator drones and the MRO is scheduled to be signed tomorrow (Tuesday), defence officials told ANI.

The American team of military and corporate officials are in town for the sinking of these contracts, the officials said.

Top Indian defence officials, including Joint Secretary and Acquisition Manager for the naval systems, are set to be present at the signing ceremony, they said.

India has been discussing the deal with the US for many years but the final hurdles were cleared a few weeks ago at the Defence Acquisition Council meeting, as it had to be cleared before October 31 as the validity of the American proposal was till that time only.

India would be basing the drones at four possible locations including INS Rajali near Chennai, Porbandar in Gujarat, Sarsawa and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian military has acquired the drones from the US in a tri-services deal with the numbers decided by the forces after a scientific study.

